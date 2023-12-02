Stand-Up Comedian and Podcaster Theo Von to Join College GameDay in Atlanta

College GameDay is set to broadcast from Atlanta this Saturday for Championship Weekend, and they have a special guest picker lined up. Comedian and podcaster Theo Von will join the GameDay crew at the desk to make his picks for the upcoming games.

Originally from Louisiana and an alum of the University of New Orleans, Von has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry. He started his career with appearances on MTV’s “Road Rules” and “The Challenge,” which eventually led to acting roles. Von currently hosts the popular podcast “This Past Weekend” and has a wealth of experience in the comedy world.

GameDay will be broadcasting from the Georgia World Congress Center, where SEC FanFare is taking place. The show will cover the SEC Championship Game between No. 1 Georgia and No. 8 Alabama, marking the eighth time GameDay has originated from this event.

In addition to the regular GameDay crew, College Football Insider Pete Thamel, reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims, and college football betting analyst ‘Stanford Steve’ Coughlin will be on hand to cover all the action during Championship Weekend.

With No. 3 Washington’s victory over No. 5 Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship Game, the other conference championship games will determine the remaining teams in the College Football Playoff.

Don’t miss the excitement as Theo Von joins the GameDay crew in Atlanta to bring his unique perspective and entertaining personality to the picks segment. Tune in to see which teams he predicts will come out on top.