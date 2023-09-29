Showtime Sports President Addresses Rumors of Boxing Coverage Reduction

Stephen Espinoza, the President of Showtime Sports, has responded to ongoing speculation that Showtime will be scaling back its coverage of boxing. As rumors continue to circulate, Espinoza has remained tight-lipped about any potential changes. Speaking ahead of the Canelo Alvarez/Jermell Charlo fight on Showtime PPV, Espinoza acknowledged that talk of Paramount Global network exiting the boxing space has been circulating for several years, but dispelled the rumors stating that Showtime is committed to its boxing programming.

According to Espinoza, the rumors are often spread individuals with a vested interest in seeing Showtime’s boxing coverage reduced. He emphasized that despite these rumors, Showtime remains dedicated to providing high-quality fights and has no intentions of exiting the boxing business. Espinoza cited previous instances where similar rumors circulated in 2018, but Showtime persevered and continued to deliver compelling matchups.

The speculation surrounding Showtime’s future in boxing intensified due to a war of words between Espinoza and UFC President Dana White. White expressed indifference towards Showtime’s potential departure from boxing, criticizing the network’s programming. However, Espinoza chose to redirect the focus to the upcoming Canelo Alvarez fight, highlighting its success in generating $20 million in ticket revenue. He argued that fighters like Canelo, Ryan Garcia, and Terrence Crawford are the true driving forces behind the popularity and financial success of their fights, dismissing any claims made White.

Despite the ongoing speculation, Espinoza’s comments reaffirm Showtime’s commitment to the sport of boxing. As for the future of the network’s coverage, only time will tell if any changes are on the horizon.

Sources:

– None.