The College Football Playoff Considers Streaming Options in New Media Rights Deal

The College Football Playoff (CFP) is currently in the process of exploring its next media rights deal as its contract with ESPN is set to expire in 2025. Despite the uncertainty surrounding the Pac-12 conference, the CFP is moving forward with its plans for a 12-team format. This expansion means that there will now be 11 games instead of the previous three, providing ample opportunities to sell broadcasting rights.

With the potential for multiple broadcast partners in the next media rights deal, the CFP is also considering including streaming services as part of its coverage. CFP executive director Bill Hancock has stated that while they may not stream all of the games, streaming is not off the table. This acknowledgment of the growing influence of streaming services in the sports broadcasting landscape reflects the changing preferences of viewers.

Previously, the idea of a playoff game exclusively airing on a streaming service may have seemed far-fetched. However, networks like NBC’s Peacock and companies like Amazon and Apple have shown interest in live sports and have started streaming college football games. Although a recent high-profile matchup between Ohio State and Maryland was moved from Peacock to Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff, it is clear that streaming services are becoming more involved in sports broadcasting.

During a recent meeting at Big Ten headquarters, executives from five television companies engaged with the CFP management committee, while four or five others expressed interest. This suggests that an announcement regarding a new media rights deal, potentially including a streaming element, may be imminent.

In conclusion, as the CFP looks towards its future, it recognizes the importance of exploring streaming options in its next media rights deal. With changing viewer preferences and the interest of various television networks and streaming services, the CFP is poised to adapt to the evolving landscape of sports broadcasting.

Definitions:

– College Football Playoff (CFP): A postseason tournament in American college football that determines the national champion.

– Streaming services: Platforms that deliver media content, such as television shows and live events, over the internet without the need for traditional cable or satellite television.

