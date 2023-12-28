Actor Lee Sun-kyun Laid to Rest as Colleagues and Friends Pay Homage

The sudden and untimely passing of actor Lee Sun-kyun has cast a pall of sadness over the entertainment industry for the second consecutive day. The actor’s funeral took place on the 27th at Seoul National University Hospital in Jongno-gu, where friends, colleagues, and industry officials gathered to bid their final farewells.

Amidst a backdrop of chrysanthemum flowers and wreaths, lovingly placed to celebrate the actor’s vibrant life, pictures capturing Lee Sun-kyun’s moments of joy adorned the funeral hall. The somber occasion saw a myriad of prominent figures rushing to pay their respects, grieving the loss of a dear friend and talented artist.

Notable attendees included director Lee Won-seok, Yoo Jae-myung, and Jo Jung-seok, who shared the screen with Lee Sun-kyun in the film ‘The Land of Happiness’. Jo Jung-seok, in particular, was visibly moved, shedding tears in remembrance of his late co-star.

A multitude of other industry figures, such as BA Entertainment CEO Jang Won-seok, actress Son Eun-seo, Ko Kyung-pyo, Ryu Jun-yeol, director Byun Sung-hyun, and Lee Chang-dong, joined the mourners. Colleagues like Jo Jin-woong, who had worked alongside Lee Sun-kyun in the movie ‘A Hard Day’, attended with heavy hearts. Even Taiwanese actors Xu Kwang-hwan and Lee Sung-min, currently filming ‘No Way Out’ with the late actor, made a poignant visit.

Throughout the night and into the morning of the 28th, the funeral hall witnessed a continuous stream of mourners paying their last respects. Ha Jung-woo, Jung Woo-sung, Lee Jung-jae, Jeon Do-yeon, Im Si-wan, Kim Nam-gil, and many more luminaries were seen in attendance.

The entrance ceremony for Lee Sun-kyun is scheduled for the 28th, further marking the commemoration of his life. The actor’s sudden passing sent shockwaves throughout the Korean film industry, prompting the Federation of Korean Filmmakers to release a statement expressing their deep sorrow.

The final departure of Lee Sun-kyun is planned for the morning of the 29th, with the Jangji taking place in Seonyeong, Buan-gun, North Jeolla Province. As the industry mourns the loss of a beloved actor, Lee Sun-kyun’s legacy will undoubtedly endure, remembered fondly for his contributions to Korean cinema.