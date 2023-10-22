New Celebrity Chef Meal Home-Delivery Business to Launch After Providoor Relaunch

Providoor, an online marketplace for high-end restaurants that previously collapsed in April, is making a comeback under a new incarnation. Serial entrepreneur Sam Benjamin, the founder of Seventh Street Ventures, has acquired the assets and name of Providoor and will relaunch the brand as a home-delivery food business.

Originally co-founded celebrity chef Shane Delia, Providoor gained recognition during the COVID-19 lockdowns as it allowed customers to order deliveries from their favorite restaurants. However, its growth stalled after Australia returned to normal. The relaunched Providoor will operate differently. Instead of relying on existing restaurants, well-known chefs will create signature dishes that will be prepared in Providoor’s own kitchens. Customers can choose between ready-to-eat meals under the Providoor Local brand or meals that require minimal preparation under the Providoor Frozen brand.

The participating chefs include Matt Preston, Silvia Colloca, Anna Polyviou, Luke Nguyen, Gary Mehigan, Manu Feildel, Justin Narayan, and George Calombaris. The company also plans to offer meals from famous restaurants in the future, all prepared in Providoor’s own kitchens.

Sam Benjamin aims to create a fine dining experience at home, ensuring that the food is delivered within 30 minutes and retains the quality of a restaurant meal. The sale of Providoor to Benjamin included the brand name, trademarks, customer database, domain names, software codebase, and social media accounts. The purchase price has not been disclosed.

Before acquiring Providoor, Benjamin used Kaspa, his online gourmet food takeaway platform, to gain experience in the food and delivery business. This allowed him to learn about hospitality and customer service without risking a well-known brand. The sale did not include the transfer of liabilities, such as unclaimed vouchers worth $4.2 million.

The relaunch of Providoor as a celebrity chef meal home-delivery business reflects the evolving needs of consumers in the post-pandemic era. By bringing together renowned chefs and offering a dining experience at home, Providoor aims to cater to the demand for high-quality meals delivered conveniently.

