A New Partnership Between Viral Nation and Buck Productions to Create Original Reality Shows and Content

Viral Nation, a prominent social media marketing and technology company, has announced a groundbreaking collaboration with Buck Productions, an award-winning production company. This partnership aims to develop original and compelling programming featuring Viral Nation’s renowned social media talent.

As the line between traditional and digital media continues to blur, this partnership signifies a new era in entertainment. The collaboration will produce a range of unscripted programming, including reality shows, docuseries, and lifestyle content, under Viral Nation’s Original Programming division. The focus will be on elite development opportunities and upcoming projects involving Basement Gang, a popular dance phenomenon, and Larry “Bone Collector” Williams, a streetball legend.

Sean Buckley, CEO of Buck Productions, expressed excitement about the collaboration, stating, “Our long-standing relationship with Paul Telner at Viral Nation gives us confidence that our upcoming projects and series will find resounding success with audiences, allowing talent such as Basement Gang and the Bone Collector to complete the transition from TikTok sensations to beloved international stars in the world of original, long-form content.”

The partnership aims to provide an authentic and engaging look into the lives and experiences of social media stars. The first collaborative project will be an original dance-themed series featuring Basement Gang, a trio known for their contagious energy and positive ethos. With a growing social media following of over 6 million, Basement Gang has become a beloved Canadian sensation.

“We can’t wait to link up with Viral Nation and Buck Productions for this exciting, new original program series,” said Kadeem Hemmings, a founding member of Basement Gang. “It’s a fantastic opportunity for us to showcase our passion for dance and create something truly awesome. Get ready to witness the next chapter in incredible dance content from Basement Gang!”

This partnership opens up possibilities for a diverse range of unscripted programming that captures the essence of social media stars. It marks a significant milestone for Viral Nation’s Original Programming division, further solidifying the company’s reputation in the industry.

Sources:

– Business Wire