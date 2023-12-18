Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson in Hilarious Banter on SNL

In the latest episode of “Saturday Night Live,” Colin Jost had to endure some playful teasing about his wife, Scarlett Johansson. As co-host of “Weekend Update” with Michael Che, Jost found himself on the receiving end of some brutal jokes during the final episode of the year.

Jost nervously delivered a quip about New York State allowing movie theaters to serve alcohol, saying, “which is how I’m finally able to enjoy my wife’s little art movies.” Although he winced while delivering the never-before-seen joke, it was all in good fun.

But Jost didn’t stop there. He playfully compared Johansson to Coretta Scott King, the late Martin Luther King Jr’s wife, saying, “if you ask me, you’re an even better ‘Black Widow’ than Coretta Scott King.” To add to the embarrassment, Che had a black civil rights activist sit next to him as he delivered the joke, making it even more amusing.

While Jost may have felt a twinge of embarrassment, fans on social media applauded Che’s comedic efforts. One fan wrote, “Michael Che does him so dirty,” while another commented, “They didn’t hold back on this one. Those two are comedy gold. We need more of this.”

However, Jost didn’t let Che have the last laugh. Later in the segment, Jost took his revenge with a never-before-seen joke about Beyoncé, saying, “In fact, Beyoncé looked so white that I was finally attracted to her.” It seems both co-hosts were willing to dish it out and take it in equal measure.

Despite the playful teasing, Jost and Johansson’s relationship is going strong. The couple was first linked in 2017 and tied the knot in 2020. They recently welcomed their first child together in August 2021, adding to Johansson’s family, which includes her 9-year-old daughter, Rose, from a previous marriage.

It’s clear that Jost and Johansson have a great sense of humor and can always find a way to make light of any situation. Their banter on SNL is a testament to their playful relationship and ability to keep the audience entertained.