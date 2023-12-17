Original Drummer of AC/DC, Colin Burgess, Passes Away at 77

Colin Burgess, the original drummer of iconic rock band AC/DC, has sadly passed away at the age of 77. The news was announced the band on their social media platforms, with a statement honoring Burgess as “our first drummer and a very respected musician.”

Burgess had a promising musical career even before joining AC/DC. He was the drummer for The Masters Apprentices from 1968 to 1972 before making the move to AC/DC in November 1973. However, his time with the band was short-lived, as he was fired just four months later due to alleged performances while under the influence of alcohol. Despite this, AC/DC went on to have great success with a lineup of different drummers, while Burgess continued to play in various bands alongside his brother, Danny.

In recognition of his contributions, Burgess was inducted into the Australian ARIA Hall of Fame in 1998 for his work with The Masters Apprentices. Fans of AC/DC were quick to pay tribute to the musician, acknowledging his significant role in shaping the early years of the band. One fan expressed, “Your thunderous beats paved the way for generations of rockers to come. You’ll always be remembered as the heartbeat of AC/DC’s early years.”

Colin Burgess’s connection to AC/DC extends beyond his time as their drummer. He was present at the bar on the night when AC/DC’s original lead vocalist, Bon Scott, tragically passed away at the age of 33 due to alcohol poisoning. Burgess was one of the last people to speak to Scott, adding a poignant layer to his legacy.

While AC/DC moved forward with Brian Johnson as the new lead vocalist, the memory of Colin Burgess’s impact on the band’s formative years will live on. His contributions to rock music will be celebrated and cherished fans worldwide. May he rest in peace.