New Coles Christmas Campaign Celebrates Quality and Fun

Coles has unveiled its exciting new Christmas campaign, “Great Lengths for Quality,” which highlights the supermarket’s commitment to providing customers with high-quality products. Developed in collaboration with the bespoke agency Smith St, the campaign takes a playful approach to showcase the dedication of Coles’ team members and their network of farmers, growers, and suppliers in delivering the best.

Throughout the campaign, Coles emphasizes its unwavering pursuit of quality showcasing various examples, such as sourcing Christmas puddings from renowned pudding makers and hand-picking each strawberry. The supermarket even triple-smokes its own Christmas ham to ensure a unique and delicious flavor for customers.

Bianca Mundy, Head of Brand and Media at Coles, explained the significance of quality during the festive season. She emphasized that despite financial stress and tighter household budgets, Christmas remains a special time to celebrate with loved ones. Mundy highlighted Coles’ commitment to providing great quality produce at an affordable price range, ensuring that customers have an exciting range of products for every occasion.

The campaign’s creative concept, “Great Lengths for Quality,” has already proven to be highly impactful. Psembi Kinstan, ECD at Smith St, mentioned the addition of elves in the new chapter, bringing an extra dose of Christmas fun to the campaign. This festive spirit aligns with the idea of sharing great food and joyful moments with loved ones during the holiday season.

To bring the campaign to life, Coles and Smith St have collaborated with various media partners to amplify the storytelling and appetite appeal associated with the festive season. The campaign spans across hundreds of touchpoints, including in-store displays and multiple media channels, ensuring wide reach and engagement.

As part of the Christmas campaign season, Myer, Target, Salvos, rebel, and Michael Hill Jeweller have also launched their respective campaigns, each emphasizing the unique values they bring to the holiday season.

Coles’ “Great Lengths for Quality” campaign seeks to create a memorable and enjoyable experience for customers while highlighting the supermarket’s commitment to providing the best quality products. Get ready to embrace the festive joy and deliciousness that Coles has to offer this Christmas!

