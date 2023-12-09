Cold Pursuit: A Tale of Revenge and Snowy Streets

Cold Pursuit, directed Hans Petter Moland, is an intense action thriller that takes viewers on a journey of vengeance. The film is a remake of the 2014 Norwegian film In Order of Disappearance, and it tells the story of Nels Coxman, a snow plough driver who undergoes a transformation after his son is murdered members of a drug cartel.

Played Liam Neeson, Nels Coxman is an ordinary man who takes pride in keeping the streets of Kehoe safe from the harsh winter weather. However, his peaceful life is shattered when he receives the devastating news of his son’s death. Determined to find the truth about his son’s murder, Coxman embarks on a mission to take down the drug dealers responsible.

The cast of Cold Pursuit includes talented actors such as Tom Bateman, Tom Jackson, Emmy Rossum, Domenick Lombardozzi, Julia Jones, John Doman, and Laura Dern. Each actor brings depth and complexity to their respective roles, adding to the overall intensity of the film.

If you’re eager to watch Cold Pursuit, you’ll be pleased to know that it is available for streaming on Netflix. Netflix offers a wide range of movies, TV shows, and original content, giving viewers the flexibility to choose their subscription plan. Depending on your preferences, you can select from different payment plans, ranging from $6.99 to $22.99 per month.

The cheapest plan, Standard with Ads, provides access to most movies and TV shows but comes with occasional advertisements. The Standard Plan offers an ad-free experience, the ability to download content on two devices, and an option to add an extra member to the subscription. The Premium Plan takes it up a notch, allowing four devices to stream simultaneously, Ultra HD content, and the option to add up to two extra members.

In summary, Cold Pursuit is a gripping thriller that explores themes of revenge and justice. With its stellar cast and intense storyline, it keeps viewers on the edge of their seats from start to finish. And with its availability on Netflix, watching this thrilling film is just a few clicks away.