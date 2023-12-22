Subtle Changes in Weather Expected for South Florida

Researchers predict that a subtle change in weather patterns will occur overnight in South Florida, resulting in slightly cooler temperatures at the start of the work week. While a cold front moves towards the area, it is anticipated to weaken, bringing only a few showers and a stray storm late in the evening. The best chance for precipitation will be before the front, between 9 pm and 1 am. By the early morning hours, the front will clear the area without causing any significant incidents, and continue to move away from South Florida between 3 and 5 am.

As a result of the front, the temperature in the region is expected to drop to the mid-60s for Monday morning. Although the morning hours may appear gloomy, the arrival of drier air and a north wind will allow for more sunshine in the afternoon. Daytime highs on Monday will reach the mid-70s, accompanied a noticeable decrease in humidity.

Tuesday is anticipated to be the best day of the week, with partly sunny and dry conditions prevailing. Morning temperatures are expected to dip into the lower and mid-60s, with afternoon highs rebounding to the middle and upper 70s.

However, mid-week brings a significant change in weather patterns, as rain chances increase considerably. Scattered showers and a few storms are expected for the rest of the work week.