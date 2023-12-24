South Florida to Experience Cooler Weather with Scattered Showers and Storms Overnight

A cold front is forecasted to pass through South Florida overnight, resulting in slightly cooler temperatures for the start of the work week. While the front weakens as it approaches the area, it will still bring a chance of showers and a stray storm late in the evening and early morning.

The most significant chance for wet weather will occur before the front, primarily between 9 pm and 1 am. However, the front is expected to pass without causing any major incidents, clearing the area between 3 and 5 am.

As a result, the region can expect temperatures to drop into the mid-60s for lows on Monday morning. Although the morning hours may be gloomy, the arrival of drier air and a north wind will allow for increased sunshine in the afternoon.

Highs on Monday are projected to reach the mid-70s, accompanied a noticeable decrease in humidity.

Tuesday is anticipated to be the best day of the week, with partly sunny and dry conditions prevailing. Morning temperatures will dip to the lower and mid-60s, while afternoon highs are expected to rebound to the middle and upper 70s.

However, mid-week, the probability of rain significantly increases, with scattered showers and a few storms expected for the rest of the work week.