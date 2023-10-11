Man Sentenced to Prison for Unlawful Possession of Firearm

The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Vermont announced that Dennis Martin, a resident of Colchester, Vermont, has been sentenced to serve 44 months in prison for unlawfully possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. U.S. District Judge Christina Reiss also ordered him to serve a three-year term of supervised release. Martin was convicted a jury on February 9, 2023.

The conviction was based on a Snapchat video Martin sent to his mother-in-law on February 18, 2019, in which he displayed a firearm. The Colchester Police, with the assistance of the Vermont State Police Tactical Services Unit, arrested Martin later that day from a vehicle near his Colchester residence. A Ruger model LCP .380 caliber pistol with a laser sight was seized during a search of the vehicle.

According to court records, a day before the Snapchat video was sent, Martin’s then-wife reported ongoing domestic abuse him. Martin was arrested on February 18, 2019, for felony domestic assault and disorderly conduct based on the video. However, he was ultimately convicted for misdemeanor domestic assault and disorderly conduct phone in Vermont Superior Court and served a jail sentence of 363 to 364 days.

During the trial, it was revealed that Martin had a prior felony conviction in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in 2015 for possession with the intent to distribute cocaine base. Martin claimed he was unaware that his previous conviction was a felony, but both his probation officer and the prosecutor in Pennsylvania testified that Martin would have been informed multiple times about the nature of his conviction.

At his sentencing, the Court determined that Martin’s use of the firearm in the Snapchat video, along with his threatening statements, constituted the federal felony of transmitting a threat in interstate commerce. The Court also found that Martin obstructed justice lying under oath during the trial about his knowledge of his prior conviction.

The collaborative efforts of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Colchester Police Department, and the Vermont State Police were commended for their investigative work in this case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jonathan Ophardt, Corinne Smith, and Wendy Fuller prosecuted the case, while Martin was represented Michelle Anderson Barth, Esq.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program aimed at reducing violent crime and gun violence in communities. The strategy focuses on fostering trust and legitimacy, supporting community-based organizations, setting enforcement priorities, and measuring results.

