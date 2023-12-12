Title: Colby Covington Criticizes Ian Garry’s Approach to Handling Recent Criticism

Summary: In a recent interview, Colby Covington expressed his disapproval of Ian Garry’s response to the backlash he has faced in the lead-up to his fight against Vicente Luque at UFC 296. Garry has disabled comments on his social media and protected certain posts after receiving negative comments and threats towards him and his family. Covington, known for his controversial remarks, criticized Garry for being too sensitive and not handling the hate in the same way Covington has faced it in his own career. While Covington and Garry will both be attending the UFC 296 pre-fight press conference, Covington made it clear that his main focus is his upcoming fight against Leon Edwards for the welterweight championship.

In the world of professional sports, it’s not uncommon for athletes to face criticism and backlash from the public. However, how they choose to handle this adversity can greatly impact their reputation. Ian Garry, who is set to compete against Vicente Luque in a highly anticipated match at UFC 296, has recently come under fire for various reasons.

Garry’s decision to disable comments on his social media platforms and protect certain posts has not gone unnoticed. Colby Covington, a fellow UFC fighter known for his provocative statements, voiced his disapproval of Garry’s approach. Covington, who has faced death threats and severe criticism in the past, believes Garry should “toughen up” and face the hate head-on.

Although Covington acknowledges that Garry is not the biggest or baddest fighter in the division, he considers Garry’s response to be that of a “sensitive soy boy.” Covington suggests that turning off comments, Garry is giving in to the negativity and allowing it to control his life.

Despite Covington’s criticism, Garry remains focused on his upcoming bout with Luque. The main event of UFC 296 will see Covington challenging Leon Edwards for the welterweight championship. Covington’s attention is squarely on this match, and he emphasizes that his comments towards Garry are not a priority for him.

In the world of professional sports, athletes face intense pressure both inside and outside the octagon. How they navigate this journey can determine their ultimate success. As Garry prepares for his fight and Covington aims for the welterweight title, both fighters will need to find the strength to overcome the challenges they encounter, whether it be criticism from fans or controversies within the sport.