Colby Covington Opens Up About Social Media Preferences

Colby Covington, the former UFC interim welterweight champion, recently shared his views on social media platforms in an interview with Nina-Marie Daniele. While discussing Instagram and another unnamed platform, Covington revealed his dislike for Instagram and his preference for the other platform.

During an interview on Daniele’s YouTube channel, Covington expressed his grievances with Instagram, stating that the platform is worse than the other platform in question. He criticized Instagram’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, referring to him as a “communist” who dislikes America and freedom of speech.

Covington’s comment made Daniele visibly uncomfortable, prompting her to change the topic and ask about his home state of Oregon. However, despite his negative opinion of Instagram, Covington remains active on the site and boasts over one million followers.

In addition to his thoughts on social media, Covington discussed a range of topics in the half-hour interview, including his personal life, opinions on Leon Edwards, the United States, and Donald Trump. The upcoming UFC 296 main event will feature Covington facing off against Edwards in a bid to claim the welterweight title.

Having previously held the interim belt and faced current champion Kamaru Usman twice, Covington is determined to become the undisputed welterweight champion. His recent win against Jorge Masvidal in March 2022 has further fueled his desire for the title.

As Covington prepares for his third UFC title fight, he has been leveraging Edwards’ British background to create a rivalry, expressing his intention to “repeat” the American Revolution dethroning the English champion.

While Covington may have his reservations about Instagram, his presence on the platform and his popularity among fans continue to grow. As the UFC 296 event approaches, all eyes will be on Covington as he steps back into the Octagon after a two-year hiatus to challenge Edwards and secure the welterweight title.