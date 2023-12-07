New Coinbase Feature Allows Instant Global Transfers via Social Media Apps

Coinbase, the leading US-based cryptocurrency exchange, has introduced a groundbreaking feature that enables users to make instant global transfers of the stablecoin USDC through popular social media apps. In a recent blog post, Coinbase announced that its crypto wallet users can now send money worldwide without the hassles of traditional bank transfers.

By leveraging platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook, iMessage, TikTok, Instagram, and email, Coinbase users can instantly send money anywhere across the globe. This innovation eliminates the complexities of bank procedures, such as routing numbers, account numbers, wire transfers, and extended waiting periods that can span up to five business days.

“We have simplified the process of sending money to family or friends in different countries. Instead of dealing with convoluted banking protocols, expensive fees, and lengthy settlement times, you can now use a link from Coinbase Wallet to send money via your preferred messaging and social apps, with no fees and immediate settlement,” explained Coinbase.

With a presence in over 130 countries, Coinbase aims to make remittances more accessible and convenient. Users can now send USDC without incurring any fees. This development holds significant potential, particularly for individuals residing in high-inflation economies with limited financial system access, offering them a stable alternative, such as the US Dollar.

Coinbase Wallet offers an extensive range of features that cater to user needs. It supports local fiat onramps in over 130 countries, allowing users to purchase digital assets easily. Additionally, Coinbase Wallet enables recipients to receive money from any crypto exchange or self-custody wallet. Users can also buy USDC without paying Coinbase fees wherever Coinbase Pay is available. Furthermore, global transfers of USDC come with no fees on networks like Arbitrum, Avax, Base, Optimism, and Polygon.

As Coinbase continues to expand its services globally, it seeks to provide digital asset purchasing options in as many countries as possible. This inclusive approach aims to empower individuals in high-inflation economies who face limitations in accessing stable currencies and the wider global financial system.

Disclaimer: This article provides informative content and does not constitute investment advice. It is advised to carry out thorough research and due diligence before engaging in high-risk investments involving Bitcoin, cryptocurrency, or digital assets. Transfers and trades are conducted at individual risk, and any losses incurred are the responsibility of the individual. The article also clarifies that it does not recommend buying or selling any cryptocurrencies or digital assets and is not an investment advisor.