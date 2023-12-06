New Feature Allows Coinbase Wallet Users to Send Money via Social Media

Coinbase Wallet, the popular cryptocurrency platform, has recently announced the introduction of new features that enable users to send and receive money through major social media apps. In a blog post update, Coinbase Wallet stated that users can now transfer money globally via a share link, with instant transactions available across various social media channels including WhatsApp, Telegram, iMessage, Facebook, Snapchat, TikTok, and Instagram.

To facilitate this functionality, Coinbase has also introduced “Simple Mode,” an optional feature that allows for basic transactions involving buying, sending, receiving, and storage of digital assets. This mode aims to make it easier for beginners to access and utilize cryptocurrencies. In order to access the funds sent to them, users will need to have the Coinbase Wallet app installed on their iOS or Android devices. Clicking on the shared link will direct them to the wallet app, where they can claim the funds.

In addition, Coinbase Wallet has expanded its support for local fiat onramps to over 100 countries, aiming to provide easier access to cryptocurrencies for individuals around the world. Some notable payment methods supported the wallet include Pago Efectivo in Argentina, Pix in Brazil, and Instant P2P Bank in Nigeria.

Furthermore, Coinbase has implemented a “safe mode” for the wallet, ensuring the security of users’ digital assets during transactions. Funds that remain unclaimed for two weeks will automatically be returned to the sender, adding an extra layer of protection.

This new feature from Coinbase Wallet opens up opportunities for users to seamlessly send and receive money through their favorite social media platforms, further integrating cryptocurrencies into everyday transactions. With the expansion of local fiat onramps, more individuals globally will have access to the benefits of cryptocurrencies, making them an increasingly viable and convenient form of payment.