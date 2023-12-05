Title: Coinbase Wallet Introduces Convenient Messaging Feature for Sending Funds

Summary: Coinbase Wallet, a decentralized product Coinbase, has announced new features aimed at enhancing convenience and accessibility. The most notable addition is a messaging feature that enables users to send funds through platforms like Telegram or WhatsApp via a simple text message. This initiative aligns with Coinbase’s vision of “economic freedom” and aims to make the Coinbase Wallet more user-friendly for a wider range of individuals. The update also allows users to send the USDC stablecoin to others at no cost and eliminates the need for recipients to provide wallet addresses. Instead, the link opens directly in Coinbase Wallet or prompts the recipient to install the app and receive the funds. Coinbase Wallet does not require a “know your customer” process, as the control of private keys lies with the users, rather than the company. The company has also introduced a “simple mode” for the wallet, focusing solely on sending and receiving money. In addition, the messaging feature supports the sending of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but may involve network fees. Coinbase now offers fiat onramps in over 130 countries, combined with the messaging service, encouraging the adoption of crypto for cross-border payments.

Title: Facilitating Crypto Payments: Coinbase Wallet Introduces Text Messaging Feature for Fund Transfer

Summary: Coinbase Wallet, the decentralized product cryptocurrency giant Coinbase, is introducing an innovative messaging feature to enhance accessibility and convenience for users. The new update allows users to send funds through popular messaging platforms like Telegram or WhatsApp via a simple text message. The unique feature aligns with Coinbase’s vision of “economic freedom” and aims to expand the usability of Coinbase Wallet to a broader user base. Additionally, users can now send the USDC stablecoin to others without incurring any charges. Unlike traditional methods, the new update eliminates the complexity of providing wallet addresses, making it easier for users to add money while communicating with friends or family abroad. Upon receiving the USDC text, recipients can conveniently open the link directly in Coinbase Wallet or install the app to access their funds. Coinbase Wallet distinguishes itself not necessitating a “know your customer” process, as users retain full control over their funds. The company’s primary approach to addressing regulatory concerns is restricting Coinbase Wallet usage in regions under sanction the Treasury Department. In addition, Coinbase Wallet now offers a simplified mode, focusing solely on the core functions of sending and receiving money. Apart from the USDC, the messaging feature also facilitates the transfer of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, although network fees may apply. With over 130 countries supporting fiat onramps, Coinbase aims to promote the usage of cryptocurrencies as a fast cross-border payment solution, a long-standing objective for the company and the broader crypto industry. The new features will be gradually rolled out and available to all users the end of the week.