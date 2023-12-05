New Service Allows Free, Instant Money Transfers Through Popular Communication Channels

Coinbase, a leading U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the launch of a revolutionary new service that enables customers to send money to each other through various popular modes of communication, all at no cost. This move aims to improve the utility of Coinbase’s digital wallet and attract new users.

Through messaging apps such as WhatsApp, iMessage, and Telegram, as well as social media platforms including Facebook, Snapchat, TikTok, and Instagram, and even via email, users can now easily send money anywhere they can share a link. The settlement of transfers will be instantaneous and free of charge, regardless of the sender and receiver’s geographical location.

To use this service, both the sender and the receiver must have the Coinbase Wallet. If a person receives a link but doesn’t possess Coinbase’s digital wallet, they will be prompted to download it from either the Apple or Android app stores.

Furthermore, Coinbase Wallet is available in over 170 countries, expanding its reach and accessibility to a global user base.

This innovative service comes at a time when cryptocurrency prices, particularly Bitcoin, have been experiencing significant rallies. The positive momentum in the crypto market has contributed to Coinbase’s strong financial performance, with its share price rising nearly 290% this year. Additionally, the company’s battles with regulatory authorities have subsided, allowing it to focus on enhancing its offerings.

As Coinbase continues to incentivize the adoption of its digital wallet, it seeks to capitalize on the growing popularity of cryptocurrencies and make peer-to-peer transactions more seamless and accessible for users worldwide.

Please note that this article is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.