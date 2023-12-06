Coinbase Wallet Introduces New Features for Global Money Transfers

Coinbase Wallet has unveiled new features that aim to revolutionize global money transfers. The latest updates allow users to send money instantly through any platform that supports link sharing, such as messaging apps, social media apps, and email. By creating a shared link, users can easily send money to family and friends in other countries, eliminating the need for complex routing numbers and bank account details. Recipients can claim the funds through the Coinbase Wallet app or create a new wallet with just one click. If the funds are unclaimed within two weeks, they will automatically be returned to the sender.

One of the key advantages of Coinbase Wallet is its global accessibility. Available in over 170 countries and supporting 20 languages, the wallet ensures that money can be claimed anytime and anywhere in the world. In addition to simplifying cross-border transfers, Coinbase Wallet now supports local fiat on-ramps in more than 130 countries. This feature allows individuals to easily purchase digital assets using leading payment methods specific to their region, further promoting access to the cryptoeconomy and stable currencies.

To enhance user experience, Coinbase Wallet has also introduced an optional “simple mode” that focuses on essential functions such as buying, sending, receiving, and storing digital assets. This mode is designed to cater to beginners and streamline the overall payments experience, reducing complexity.

Coinbase Co-Founder and CEO, Brian Armstrong, has emphasized the transformative power of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology. He likened their impact to that of the internet, stating that they are redefining communication, business, and social interaction. With robust and transparent systems, lower fees, faster transactions, and greater control over digital assets, cryptocurrencies create a level playing field for users worldwide.

The introduction of these new features Coinbase Wallet marks another step towards simplifying and expediting global money transfers, making it easier for individuals to participate in the cryptoeconomy.