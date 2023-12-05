New Features on Coinbase Wallet Simplify Crypto Transactions and Expand Availability

Coinbase, the popular cryptocurrency exchange, is launching new features on its Coinbase Wallet platform that aim to simplify digital asset transactions and expand availability to several regions. These updates are part of Coinbase’s strategy to drive mass adoption and make payments easier.

One of the key features introduced is the ability to transfer cryptocurrencies using a link sent via popular messaging platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram, iMessage, Snapchat, TikTok, and email. When the recipient clicks on the shared link, they are directed to the Coinbase Wallet app to claim the funds or download the app and create a new wallet with just one click. Coinbase ensures that the funds can be claimed within 12 days, and if not, automatically refunds the sender. The company emphasizes that there are no fees for these transactions, and settlement is instant.

In addition to enabling easy transfers, Coinbase Wallet has expanded its support for fiat onramps in 130 countries, including regions like Brazil, Nigeria, and the Philippines. This move aims to enhance liquidity and accessibility for users around the world.

The Wallet app has also introduced a new simple mode, streamlining usability for essential features like crypto swaps and digital asset storage. These updates align with Coinbase’s commitment to making money transfers easier, cheaper, faster, and borderless, enabling millions of people to engage with the crypto economy in meaningful ways.

Coinbase’s three-pronged approach comes shortly after CEO Brian Armstrong expressed his belief in the long-term coexistence of fiat and crypto. The company has also called on U.S. policymakers to provide clear regulations for stablecoins, highlighting the increasing irrelevance of cash.

As Coinbase continues to revolutionize the crypto industry, it also ranks among the top spenders for crypto lobbying. With its focus on advocating for digital asset policies, Coinbase is expected to have a significant impact on shaping the future of cryptocurrencies in America.

