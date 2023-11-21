Dancing with the Stars: A Missed Opportunity for Cody Rhodes?

In a surprising Instagram post, Nia Jax, a renowned WWE Superstar, showcased a video featuring Cody Rhodes attempting a viral TikTok dance. While the video provided some light-hearted entertainment, it left fans wondering if Rhodes could make a splash in the realm of reality television, particularly on the popular show “Dancing with the Stars.”

Rhodes, known for his incredible athleticism and charisma in the wrestling ring, displayed his willingness to step outside his comfort zone attempting the TikTok dance. However, his rug-cutting skills fell short of the mark, resulting in a comedic moment captured on Jax’s Instagram.

Despite the fun and laughter sparked Rhodes’ short stint in the world of TikTok, it is unlikely that fans will witness him gracing the famous dance floor of “Dancing with the Stars” anytime soon. While the show has featured various athletes from different backgrounds, Rhodes’ involvement seems doubtful at this point.

However, this begs the question: Would Rhodes be a welcomed contestant on “Dancing with the Stars”? With his natural showmanship and physical prowess, it is conceivable that he could captivate audiences and surprise them with his dance moves. Nevertheless, it seems that for now, Rhodes will continue to focus on his successful career in professional wrestling.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Cody Rhodes?

A: Cody Rhodes is a popular WWE Superstar known for his athleticism and charisma in the wrestling ring.

Q: What is “Dancing with the Stars”?

A: “Dancing with the Stars” is a reality television show where celebrities are paired with professional dancers and compete in ballroom dancing.

Q: Did Cody Rhodes perform well in the TikTok dance video?

A: While Rhodes attempted the dance, his performance fell short, resulting in a comedic moment.

Q: Will Cody Rhodes be on “Dancing with the Stars”?

A: It is unlikely at this point, but Rhodes’ involvement cannot be entirely ruled out in the future.