Unlikely Duo Delights Fans with Viral TikTok Dance Video

When it comes to viral videos, you never know what to expect. And that was certainly the case when professional wrestlers Nia Jax and Cody Rhodes recently dropped a surprise dance video on TikTok. The unlikely duo showcased their moves to the catchy beats of “Soak City (Do It)” 310babii, and the internet went wild.

Now, Nia Jax is no stranger to creating viral content. She has a reputation for her entertaining and sometimes hilarious videos, both backstage and on social media. But Cody Rhodes, on the other hand, hasn’t quite built up the same online content resume. Nevertheless, he enthusiastically joined forces with Jax for this unexpected TikTok collaboration.

In the video, Jax effortlessly danced to the rhythm, clearly in her element. But Rhodes seemed to be a bit out of his comfort zone, visibly learning the steps as they went along. Despite this, the video quickly gained popularity and started circulating rapidly. Fans couldn’t get enough of the unexpected pairing and eagerly shared their thoughts across various platforms.

The positive reception has left many wondering if this dance video will be just the beginning of many more collaborations between the two wrestling stars. Only time will tell if they decide to gift us with additional entertaining content.

