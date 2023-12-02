New WhatsApp Feature Allows Users to Protect Their Conversations with Secret Codes

WhatsApp, one of the most popular instant messaging applications, has finally introduced a highly requested privacy feature: secret codes. This new function, announced META CEO Mark Zuckerberg on his WhatsApp channel, provides an additional layer of privacy to protect sensitive conversations. So, how does this feature work exactly?

The new WhatsApp secret codes function allows users to lock their chats using unique codes, similar to what is already available on Telegram. This provides an extra level of security ensuring that only individuals with the secret code can access private conversations. The introduction of this feature has been met with excitement from WhatsApp users who value their privacy.

To utilize this new function, users need to first lock a conversation. Simply select the desired chat, go to the user’s name, and navigate to the “Chat Lock” option. From there, WhatsApp will provide the option to lock the conversation and keep it hidden using either fingerprint or facial recognition authentication methods. The locked chats will be separated from other conversations, ensuring that they remain discreet.

When you want to access the locked chats, simply swipe down on the regular chats screen to reveal the hidden folder called “Locked Chats.” This folder can only be accessed using the designated authentication method, whether it be a fingerprint or face scan, depending on the user’s chosen lock type.

This highly anticipated feature adds an extra layer of security to WhatsApp, offering users greater control over their private conversations. With secret codes now available, users can enjoy enhanced privacy and peace of mind while communicating on the platform.

FAQ:

Q: Can I use secret codes on WhatsApp to protect my conversations?

A: Yes, WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that allows users to lock their chats using secret codes.

Q: How do I lock a conversation using secret codes?

A: Simply select the desired chat, go to the user’s name, and navigate to the “Chat Lock” option. From there, follow the prompts to set up the secret code.

Q: How can I access locked chats?

A: Swipe down on the regular chats screen to reveal the hidden folder called “Locked Chats.” You will need to authenticate using either your fingerprint or face scan, depending on the lock type you have chosen.