WhatsApp Appears to Be Getting a Native iPad Version

A recent report suggests that WhatsApp will soon be launching a native iPad version. The discovery was made when the code for the TestFlight edition of WhatsApp revealed the inclusion of a compatible beta version with iPad. While there was a beta version of WhatsApp for iPad in 2021, it did not make it to a public release.

WhatsApp, owned Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has been expanding its platform offerings. Notably, there has been a Mac WhatsApp client since 2016, and earlier this year, it was reported that a Mac Catalyst version would be released.

However, unlike Instagram, which has repeatedly stated that there won’t be an iPad version due to insufficient demand, WhatsApp seems to be taking a different approach. With the inclusion of a native iPad version, WhatsApp aims to cater to the growing user base on this device.

The introduction of a native iPad version of WhatsApp would provide users with a seamless messaging experience across their iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices. This move can also be seen as a step towards further integration between Meta’s messaging services and its other platforms.

While the exact release date for the native iPad version of WhatsApp is still unknown, the appearance of the code in the TestFlight edition indicates that its development is well underway. WhatsApp users can look forward to a broader range of device compatibility and improved messaging capabilities in the near future.

Sources:

– Original article: [insert source]

– WaBetaInfo: [insert source]

– Meta: [insert source]