Wilkes-Barre Implements Code Blue Emergency Shelter Program Due to Extreme Cold Weather

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown has announced that the City of Wilkes-Barre will be implementing a Code Blue Emergency Shelter Program on the evening of Thursday, December 7, in response to the upcoming severely cold temperatures. The Code Blue Emergency Shelter Program will be overseen Keystone Mission and will be located at the Keystone Mission Innovation Center on 90 East Union Street, Wilkes-Barre.

During a Code Blue, the shelter will be open to guests between 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., closing at 7:00 a.m. the following morning. With the assistance of the city, the program will determine when a Code Blue designation is necessary, announce when it will be activated, and make efforts to notify homeless individuals in the area.

The activation of a Code Blue occurs when the National Weather Service (NWS) forecasts windchill temperatures of 20 degrees or below, or predicts a snowfall of 10 inches or more. In order to inform the public about the implementation of a Code Blue, a blue light will be lit on Public Square in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

Individuals who are interested in volunteering to help with the Code Blue Program or seeking more information can contact Keystone Mission either phone at (570) 871-4795 ext: 404 or sending an email to [email protected].

For additional details, please visit the official website or Facebook page of the City of Wilkes-Barre.