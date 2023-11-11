The Latest Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3: File Size and Day-One Patch Updates

The highly anticipated release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is just around the corner, and fans are eager to jump into the action-packed shooter. However, before diving into the game, players should be aware of the significant file size and the day-one patch updates that await them.

File Size: How Big is the Download?

Unsurprisingly, Modern Warfare 3 comes with a hefty download size. Regardless of the platform, players can expect to allocate around 80 to 90GB for the initial preload. However, that’s not all. Once the full game is downloaded, an additional 100-plus GB will be required. Early reports suggest that PC players will need approximately 172GB of storage, while PlayStation 5 users will have to make room for a whopping 240GB. In summary, players should prepare to have more than 200GB of storage available for the game on all consoles.

Day-One Patch Updates: What to Expect?

On launch day, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will receive a substantial patch that addresses several aspects of the game. This includes campaign stability and performance, gameplay bug fixes, multiplayer improvements, and adjustments to maps, weapons, perks, field upgrades, killstreaks, and vehicles.

Some notable updates and fixes include:

– Offline play will no longer be hindered after setting up an Activision account.

– Save data integrity and checkpoint loading errors have been resolved.

– Crash bugs during mission loading have been fixed.

– Exploits allowing players to access out-of-map locations have been addressed.

– A HUD element now displays the player’s current killstreak after each kill.

– Match Stats are available during gameplay for performance comparison.

– Enhanced audio cues to differentiate between enemy and friendly players.

– Enemy Killstreak activations now trigger announcer voicelines as intended.

For a comprehensive list of patch notes, visit Activision’s website.

Get Ready for an Exciting Adventure

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is set to release on November 10, 2023, across multiple platforms, including PlayStation 5/4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. With the impressive file size and day-one patch updates, players should ensure they have enough storage space and a stable internet connection for a smooth gaming experience. Are you ready to join the fight?

FAQs:

Q: How much storage space do I need for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3?

A: You will require more than 200GB of storage space, regardless of the platform, due to the game’s hefty download size and subsequent updates.

Q: What updates will the day-one patch address?

A: The day-one patch will address campaign stability, gameplay bug fixes, multiplayer improvements, map adjustments, and various other aspects of the game.

Q: Where can I find the complete list of patch notes?

A: You can find the full list of patch notes on Activision’s website.

Q: When does Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 release?

A: The game is set to launch on November 10, 2023, on PlayStation 5/4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.