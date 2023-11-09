Fresh Content Coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Warzone in Season 1

Activision’s highly-anticipated release, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, is set to launch on November 10th, and fans can expect an abundance of new content to come in the game’s first season. While specifics about the forthcoming season are yet to be detailed, Activision has promised exciting additions to both multiplayer and the popular Warzone mode.

In terms of multiplayer, players can look forward to the introduction of three brand-new 6v6 maps, alongside exciting gameplay modes like Gunfight and All or Nothing. Additionally, enthusiasts of the franchise will be pleased to know that Modern Warfare III features 16 maps from the highly regarded Modern Warfare II, revamped and upgraded for the new installment. The War Mode, absent since Call of Duty: WWII in 2017, makes a triumphant return, injecting even more variety into the multiplayer experience.

Moreover, season 1 introduces the Urzikstan map to the Warzone mode, expanding the vast battleground for players to immerse themselves in explosive combat. There are also whispers of an upcoming holiday-themed event, guaranteed to bring some festive cheer to soldiers on the frontline, as hinted the Christmas tree emoji used Activision.

While the multiplayer gameplay has yet to be assessed critics, the single-player campaign, available for play since November, has received mixed reviews. Nevertheless, eager fans are encouraged to stay tuned as GameSpot will continue to provide updates and insights on Modern Warfare III’s multiplayer experience.

