A New Era Begins: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Launches with a Purpose

Call of Duty enthusiasts, mark your calendars! The highly anticipated Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is set to make its official debut on November 10. This latest installment promises an immersive gaming experience, but it also brings something more to the table – an opportunity to support military veterans.

Activision, the creators of the game, have announced that players will have a chance to contribute to a noble cause through the in-game store. At launch, a brand-new Call of Duty Endowment Warrior Pack will be available for purchase. While the contents remain shrouded in mystery, this DLC pack will include various weapon blueprints, an Operator, a vehicle skin, a charm, a calling card, an emblem. By acquiring this Warrior Pack, Call of Duty fans will not only enhance their gaming experience but also make a real difference in the lives of military veterans.

It’s important to note that every cent raised from this DLC pack will go directly to the Call of Duty Endowment. This nonprofit organization, established Activision, aims to assist military veterans in finding employment in the civilian sector after their service. As of now, the Call of Duty Endowment has successfully placed over 125,000 veterans in meaningful jobs. This latest initiative will undoubtedly contribute to this remarkable feat.

Furthermore, the release of Modern Warfare III on November 10 carries special significance as it precedes Veterans Day, a day dedicated to honoring military veterans. This timing serves as a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made these brave individuals and an opportunity to acknowledge their service.

As excitement builds for the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, it is clear that this game is not just about entertainment; it’s about making a positive impact. By supporting the Call of Duty Endowment through the purchase of the Warrior Pack, players can demonstrate their appreciation for our veterans and help them transition into civilian life.

—

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is the Call of Duty Endowment?

The Call of Duty Endowment is a charitable organization established Activision to aid military veterans in finding employment opportunities as they transition into civilian life.

2. How will the proceeds from the Call of Duty Endowment Warrior Pack be used?

Every penny raised from the sale of the Call of Duty Endowment Warrior Pack will be donated to the Call of Duty Endowment to support their mission of placing military veterans in meaningful jobs.

3. How many veterans has the Call of Duty Endowment already helped?

To date, the Call of Duty Endowment has successfully placed over 125,000 military veterans in civilian jobs through their charitable initiatives.

4. When does Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III release?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III launches on November 10, allowing players to immerse themselves in an exciting gaming experience while also contributing to a noble cause.

Sources: [Gamespot](https://www.gamespot.com/articles/call-of-duty-modern-warfare-3-campaign-review/1100-6503613/)