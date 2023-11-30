Moonbug Entertainment Appoints Peter Stone as First Chief Marketing Officer

Moonbug Entertainment, the prominent children’s entertainment company known for the highly successful “CoComelon” franchise, has announced the appointment of Peter Stone as its first chief marketing officer. Stone, a seasoned veteran with nine years of experience at Netflix, will be responsible for Moonbug’s global marketing strategy and the growth of its brands. Taking up his new role on December 6th, Stone will be based at Moonbug’s London office, reporting directly to co-founder and CEO René Rechtman.

Stone’s appointment comes as Moonbug’s brands continue to experience significant expansion. Recent milestones include the debut of Blippi on the gaming platform Roblox, the upcoming release of “Morphle” on Disney+ and Disney Junior, and the exclusive launch of “CoComelon Lane” on Netflix.

Moonbug is a subsidiary of Candle Media, an innovative company led former Disney executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, and supported private-equity firm Blackstone Group. In 2021, Candle acquired Moonbug in a deal valued at approximately $3 billion.

Peter Stone, who began his tenure at Netflix in 2014, most recently served as head of international and U.K. film marketing. Prior to his time at Netflix, Stone held various marketing leadership roles in Los Angeles, Tokyo, and Amsterdam. He also gained experience in theatrical marketing at Legendary Entertainment, collaborating with Warner Bros. and Universal Studios. Stone began his career at Walt Disney Animation Studios and worked at Monitor Deloitte.

René Rechtman expressed his confidence in Stone’s appointment, stating, “Peter’s extensive experience and industry knowledge in the United States and internationally will bring tremendous value to our company. As our business expands into new spinoffs, original productions, a diverse music library, immersive live experiences, and engaging consumer products and gaming, we continue to invest in our talent and brands.”

Stone, in a statement provided Moonbug, expressed his enthusiasm for joining the company, highlighting Moonbug Entertainment’s impact in captivating children and parents worldwide.

