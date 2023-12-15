New Children’s Series “Cocomelon” Dominates Streaming Platforms with 600 Million Hours of Watch Time

In a surprising turn of events, the children’s series “Cocomelon” has taken the streaming world storm, surpassing even the popular sci-fi/horror series “Stranger Things” in terms of watch time. Originally a YouTube video, “Cocomelon” has evolved into a six-season series on Netflix, accumulating an impressive 601 million hours of viewership in the first half of 2023.

The success of “Cocomelon” on Netflix has highlighted the growing importance of children’s content in the streaming landscape. With Netflix boasting over 247.15 million global paid subscribers, it is evident that there is a high demand for family-friendly shows that cater to younger audiences. The engagement report Netflix revealed that the total content watch time for the first six months of 2023 reached nearly 100 billion hours, with “Cocomelon” accounting for a significant portion of that.

The popularity of “Cocomelon” extends beyond Netflix. The show’s YouTube channel remains one of the platform’s top channels, currently ranking fourth in subscriptions according to Social Blade. This demonstrates the enduring appeal of the series and its ability to capture the hearts of young viewers across various streaming platforms.

Owned Moonbug, a company that also possesses other popular YouTube-origin preschool shows like “Blippi” and “Morphle,” “Cocomelon” was acquired a Blackstone-backed firm in 2021 for a staggering $3 billion. It seems that this acquisition has paid off, as “Cocomelon” now holds the distinction of being the fourth most-watched show on Netflix, surpassing even the star-studded series “Wednesday” starring Jenna Ortega.

The success of “Cocomelon” opens up new opportunities for similar children’s content on streaming platforms. As streaming services continue to vie for subscribers, it is clear that catering to younger audiences is a lucrative market. With the tremendous success of “Cocomelon,” we can expect more investments in children’s programming and an increased focus on creating engaging and educational content for young viewers.

In conclusion, “Cocomelon” has made an undeniable impact in the streaming world, surpassing the watch time of popular shows like “Stranger Things” and solidifying its position as one of the most-watched series on Netflix. Its success serves as a testament to the power of children’s content and the ever-growing demand for family-friendly shows on streaming platforms.