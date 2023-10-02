Netflix Expands Preschool Slate with New Series

Netflix is adding to its lineup of preschool shows, offering a variety of quality programming for families and young children to enjoy. The streaming platform has announced several exciting new series, as well as the return of some fan favorites.

Among the upcoming releases is “CoComelon Lane,” a new show from Moonbug Entertainment. This marks CoComelon’s first-ever dialogue driven series and will feature new storylines and songs that cover important developmental milestones. Viewers will get to know JJ and his friends in a whole new way, as the show explores moments like getting a first haircut, visiting the dentist’s office, and more.

Another popular show, “Gabby’s Dollhouse,” has also been extended on Netflix. The episode order has been increased to 100, giving fans of the show even more episodes to enjoy.

In addition to these shows, Netflix is introducing new series such as “Hot Wheels Let’s Race,” “Mighty Monsterwheelies,” and “Dee & Friends in Oz.” These shows promise to offer thrilling adventures and entertainment for young viewers.

Parents and children can also look forward to the return of beloved characters like Peppa Pig and Blippi in new seasons of their respective shows. The Netflix library will continue to feature a wide range of content that appeals to young audiences.

The new preschool series announced Netflix are set to premiere in 2023 and 2024, offering even more options for families to enjoy together. Whether it’s the excitement of high-octane races, magical adventures in Oz, or reimagined monster truck heroes, there will be something for everyone.

As Netflix continues to expand its slate of preschool programming, families can look forward to a diverse selection of shows that cater to the interests and developmental needs of young children. With these new additions, Netflix remains a go-to platform for quality entertainment for the whole family.

