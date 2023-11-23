The Rise of Coco de Mer: Unveiling the Power of Female Pleasure in the Luxury Lingerie Industry

Coco de Mer, a renowned luxury lingerie and erotica brand, has experienced remarkable success in recent years. With a 50% surge in online sales, a fivefold growth in the wholesale division, and a 45% increase in international stockists, the brand has solidified its position as a leader in the industry.

In conversation with the founder and CEO, Lucy Litwack, she revealed the driving force behind Coco de Mer’s triumph. Contrary to popular belief, the COVID-19 pandemic acted as a catalyst for the brand’s growth. During lockdowns, consumers yearned for self-love and sensual pleasure, which significantly contributed to Coco de Mer’s booming business. As society emerges from the pandemic, pleasure has become an integral part of self-care, with the concept of sexual wellness finding its place within the beauty sector.

One crucial factor in Coco de Mer’s success is their emphasis on sustainability. Litwack explained that sustainability has transformed the lingerie industry reshaping the design process. The brand has embraced organic materials and recycled fabrics, earning recognition through the prestigious Butterfly Mark awarded Positive Luxury.

With half of their sales generated through their website and the remainder through wholesalers like Selfridges, Coco de Mer understands the importance of effective stock management. Litwack has implemented new software to automate stock control and constantly analyzes the business to optimize buying operations.

Earlier this year, Coco de Mer adopted a digital-first strategy and relocated its head office to Primrose Hill, North London. The new space serves as a hub for wholesale operations, VIP appointments, and bespoke fittings, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to accessibility and exceptional customer experiences.

Litwack, a true industry veteran, expressed her unwavering passion for lingerie. She believes lingerie empowers women to redefine sexuality on their own terms. Sharing a personal anecdote, she recounted the story of a surgeon who attributes her secret power and confidence during surgeries to wearing the finest lingerie under her scrubs.

As Coco de Mer continues its upward trajectory, Litwack remains committed to realizing its full potential as a global luxury brand focused on female pleasure. Although faced with challenges from digital publishing giants like Meta, which restrict advertising on Facebook and Instagram, Coco de Mer relies on its loyal customer base to act as passionate advocates in attracting new clientele.

