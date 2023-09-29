Cobra Kai to Conclude with Season 6 on Netflix

After gaining immense popularity on Netflix, Cobra Kai will return for a sixth and final season. The show, which initially premiered as a YouTube original series, is a continuation of The Karate Kid movies. Set 34 years after the events of the original film, Cobra Kai reignites the rivalry between Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso.

Netflix officially announced the renewal of the series on January 20th, 2023, after a long wait. The showrunners expressed their gratitude to the fans and promised an exciting final season to wrap up the story. The statement emphasized their goal of ending the show on their own terms, leaving the Valley in the way they had always imagined.

While Cobra Kai season 5 had slightly lower viewership compared to season 4, it still performed well globally. The show garnered 274.72 million hours of viewing between September 4th and October 9th, 2022. Despite the decline in viewership, the creators of Cobra Kai are grateful for the opportunity to end the series on their own terms and have hinted at the possibility of telling more stories set in the Miyagiverse in the future.

With the continuation of the Karate Kid universe set to conclude after season 6 of Cobra Kai, fans can look forward to an epic final season that will satisfy their long-standing love for the franchise. The show’s move to Netflix has allowed it to reach a broader global audience and solidify its status as a cultural phenomenon.

Sources:

– Deadline

– Netflix