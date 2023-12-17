Surf Training: Coast Guard Prepares for High Seas

In the face of a storm system causing turbulent waters along the West Coast, the U.S. Coast Guard showcases their skills and readiness, not just for rescue missions at sea, but also for training in challenging conditions. Recently, video footage captured a remarkable display of training on the Umpqua River in Oregon.

The footage, shared on Oregon’s Bay Area Facebook page, shows two Coast Guard vessels skillfully maneuvering through massive waves near Winchester Bay Bar in Douglas County. Commenters expressed awe and appreciation for the work of the Coast Guard, noting the importance of hands-on training and the bravery of those involved.

Training in high surf conditions is crucial for the Coast Guard, especially when responding to distress calls during severe storms. Many smaller vessels operated local boat owners are not equipped or knowledgeable enough to navigate rough seas. Through these training exercises, the Coast Guard prepares crew members to handle their boats effectively and safely in challenging environments.

One aspect that caught the attention of spectators was the unique technique of “backing” into an inlet, a maneuver that requires experience and skill. This unconventional approach demonstrates the familiarity of the Coast Guard captain with such conditions and highlights the specialized design of their vessels.

Many who have witnessed the Coast Guard’s efforts in handling heavy surf applaud them, recognizing the bravery and heroism of the organization. Growing up in coastal areas, some individuals have personally observed the challenges the Coast Guard faces, concluding that it is a responsibility best left to individuals with the necessary training and expertise.

The U.S. Coast Guard’s commitment to training in perilous conditions ensures their readiness to respond to emergencies and protect the lives of those at sea. These exercises not only serve as a testament to their dedication but also inspire admiration and gratitude from the public.