China’s Maritime Militia Vessels Continue to Surround Julian Felipe Reef

China’s Maritime Militia vessels have been observed “raffing” in the area of Julian Felipe Reef in the West Philippine Sea, according to the Philippine Coast Guard. This tactic, employed China as part of their “gray zone tactics,” involves anchoring vessels together to create a temporary outpost at sea.

In response, the Philippine Coast Guard has deployed two vessels to conduct patrols in the area. However, these vessels have received no response to the radio challenges issued to the Chinese Maritime Militia (CMM) vessels. The number of CMM vessels in the area is estimated to have grown to over 135, dispersed and scattered within Julian Felipe Reef.

National Security Adviser and National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea chair, Eduardo Año, has ordered the maritime patrol to challenge and document the illegal presence of the CMM in Julian Felipe Reef. The CMM serves as China’s fishing fleet and also acts as an augmenting force for the Chinese Coast Guard and navy. They are constantly present in the West Philippine Sea, within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone.

Julian Felipe Reef is claimed both China and the Philippines, as well as Vietnam. The Philippine Coast Guard remains committed to safeguarding maritime security and the marine environment, protecting their territorial integrity, sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction in accordance with international laws, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and the 2016 Arbitral Award.

Despite the ongoing presence of Chinese Maritime Militia vessels, the Philippines continues to assert its rights over the West Philippine Sea and works to ensure the safety and security of the region.