Monica Aldama, the highly esteemed coach of the Navarro Cheer program, made headlines recently with her retirement announcement. After an illustrious career spanning over two decades, Aldama will be stepping down at the end of the fall semester, leaving behind a remarkable legacy at Navarro College.

Joining the Navarro coaching staff in 1995, Aldama made an immediate impact. Under her leadership, the team achieved unparalleled success, securing 17 National Cheerleaders Association junior college national titles and six “Grand National” championships. These victories solidified Navarro’s status as a force to be reckoned with in the cheerleading world, even beating out NCAA Division I programs to claim the Grand National title – a historic first for any junior college.

Navarro cheer received widespread recognition following the release of the popular Netflix docuseries, “Cheer.” The show chronicled the team’s journey to nationals, catapulting Aldama and her cheerleaders into the limelight. With a dedicated fanbase and critical acclaim, “Cheer” garnered three Primetime Emmy Awards in 2020 and earned an Emmy nomination for its second season in 2022. Aldama herself appeared on the hit show “Dancing with the Stars,” further solidifying her status as an influential figure in the sport.

While Aldama’s career has been filled with triumphs, it has also faced its share of challenges. One of the main characters from “Cheer,” Jerry Harris, was arrested in 2020 on charges related to sex crimes involving teenage boys. This shocking revelation sent shockwaves through the cheerleading community. In response, Aldama expressed her devastation and emphasized the importance of protecting children from abuse.

In addition to external controversies, Aldama faced accusations of covering up sexual assault within her team. These disturbing allegations, along with other claims about the team’s culture, prompted an investigation USA Cheer, the national governing body for the sport. However, the recent announcement of Aldama’s retirement coincided with her reinstatement USA Cheer, indicating that the allegations against her were not substantiated.

As Aldama prepares to leave her coaching role, she leaves behind a lasting impact on Navarro College and the cheerleading community as a whole. Her dedication, leadership, and unwavering commitment to the sport have not only brought success to Navarro but have also inspired countless aspiring cheerleaders around the country. Aldama’s retirement marks the end of an era, but her influence will undoubtedly endure for years to come.

