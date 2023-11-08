Coach Presents SHINE: A Multi-Sensory Journey of Empowerment

Coach, the renowned fashion brand, has recently unveiled its mesmerizing pop-up installation, SHINE. Nestled in the heart of Mumbai’s Jio World Drive Mall, this immersive experience brings the brand’s empowering message, “Wear Your Shine,” to life. Inspired the idea of breaking barriers and embracing self-expression, SHINE invites visitors to step into the spotlight and radiate their inner confidence.

Crafted in collaboration with the esteemed global architectural design firm HWKN, SHINE offers an enchanting world of light, sound, and space. The installation is an architectural marvel, featuring a mesmerizing combination of high-shine gold panels and bronze scaffolding. The reflective surface of the gold panels symbolizes the transformation of one’s inner glow into an outward radiance—a true spectacle to behold.

The illuminated scaffolding within SHINE serves as a symbolic representation of personal growth and evolution. It captivates the senses and emotions of today’s generation through immersive light and sound shows. These captivating displays inspire visitors to reflect on their own journey of self-discovery and embrace their true selves.

The SHINE installation, along with the empowering “Wear Your Shine” campaign, signifies a new chapter in Coach’s commitment to authentic storytelling. Deeply rooted in the Courage to Be Real, the brand’s mission is to inspire audiences to express themselves authentically and unapologetically.

FAQ:

Q: What is SHINE?

A: SHINE is a pop-up installation presented Coach, which invites visitors to experience a multi-sensory journey of empowerment.

Q: What is the inspiration behind SHINE?

A: SHINE is inspired Coach’s “Wear Your Shine” campaign, which encourages individuals to overcome barriers and express their true selves.

Q: Where is SHINE located?

A: SHINE is located at Mumbai’s Jio World Drive Mall.

Q: Is SHINE available in other cities?

A: No, the SHINE installation is only created in two cities globally – Mumbai and Shanghai.

Q: Can anyone visit SHINE?

A: Yes, SHINE is open to the public from [date] to [date] and hosts fully immersive light and sound shows from 05:00 PM to 10:00 PM.