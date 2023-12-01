Monica Aldama Retires as Navarro College Cheer Coach After Decades of Success

Monica Aldama, the renowned cheer coach and star of the hit Netflix series “Cheer,” has announced her retirement from coaching at Navarro College. After nearly three decades at the helm, Aldama will step down as head coach of the college’s cheer program. This decision comes after a series of controversies surrounding the team, including a lawsuit filed a former cheerleader and the conviction of another team member on sex crime charges.

Aldama’s career at Navarro College has been nothing short of remarkable. She transformed the small-town cheer squad into a powerhouse in the world of competitive cheerleading, winning an impressive 17 national titles in annual collegiate competitions. Her dedication, class, and championship mindset have earned her the status of an icon in the sport.

The Netflix series “Cheer” brought Aldama and her team into the mainstream, showcasing their grueling training sessions and personal struggles. While some viewers were inspired Aldama’s no-nonsense coaching style and determination to win, others were unsettled her relentless push for success.

The show’s success propelled Aldama and her cheerleaders into stardom. They made appearances on talk shows, were spoofed on “Saturday Night Live,” and even embarked on a live tour. Aldama herself joined the cast of “Dancing With the Stars” and released a book.

However, the team’s journey has not been without its share of controversies. Jerry Harris, a fan favorite cheerleader, was convicted of soliciting sexually explicit content from minors and was sentenced to 12 years in prison. Another former cheerleader filed a lawsuit accusing Aldama and college staff of pressuring her to stay silent after she accused a teammate of sexual assault.

Aldama vehemently denied the allegations and was temporarily suspended from participating in cheerleading while the complaint was investigated. She has since been cleared the national governing body, USA Cheer, and has returned to coaching. Her retirement will take effect after the fall 2023 semester.

Monica Aldama’s legacy as one of the most prominent cheer coaches in the country is undeniable. Her dedication to the sport and her athletes has left an indelible mark on Navarro College and the world of cheerleading as a whole. While controversies have shadowed her later years, her impact on the sport will never be forgotten.

