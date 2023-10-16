Man Accused of Gathering Information for Terrorists Posting Police Officer’s Address on Social Media

A man from County Armagh has been accused of making social media posts about a serving police officer’s home address in an alleged attempt to gather information for terrorists. The High Court heard that Sean Patrick Martin also took a photograph of the officer alongside his car after a chance encounter at a pharmacy. However, Martin’s defense counsel argued that he was merely a “busybody” and not involved in any sinister activities.

The incident happened on July 6th when both men were at the pharmacy to pick up prescriptions. Martin allegedly overheard the officer giving his address to the staff and took a photo of him standing his car after leaving the pharmacy. Although no vehicle registration details were captured, it is believed that Martin sent the photo to a WhatsApp group of up to 15 people.

Within minutes of the encounter, Martin posted on his Facebook profile about the officer’s address being revealed. He also sent the officer’s house number to an account in the name of a deceased friend, which prosecutors argued could be used to store information. Martin is facing charges of collecting information useful to terrorists and publishing information about members of the armed forces that could be useful to terrorists.

The prosecution claimed that examination of Martin’s phone revealed a worrying history of searches related to IRA weapon incidents. They described his actions as a serious and sinister attempt to gather information for terrorists. However, Martin’s defense lawyer argued that the Facebook post was simply an innocent observation about the officer’s carelessness in revealing his address and that his client was a “slightly pathetic or sad individual” who liked drawing attention to himself as the person with local gossip.

The bail application has been adjourned to allow more time for checks on Martin’s phones.

