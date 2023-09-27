CNN Max: Bringing the Cable Network Experience to Streaming

CNN has launched CNN Max, a new streaming product designed to cater to the growing number of cord-cutters and consumers who no longer rely on cable for their video entertainment and information needs. With CNN Max, parent company Warner Bros. Discovery aims to provide a streaming experience that is equivalent to a cable or satellite service.

Featuring a weekday schedule filled with new shows led popular anchors like Jim Acosta, Fredricka Whitfield, Rahel Solomon, and Jim Scuitto, CNN Max also incorporates a significant portion of CNN’s linear morning, late-afternoon, and primetime lineup. This means that viewers will have access to shows such as “Early Start,” “CNN This Morning,” and the evening programs hosted Wolf Blitzer, Erin Burnett, Anderson Cooper, Kaitlan Collins, Abby Phillip, and Laura Coates.

Weekend programming on CNN Max will align with the schedule of the CNN cable network, allowing users to watch shows like “State of the Union,” “Fareed Zakaria GPS,” and “Inside Politics with Manu Raju” simultaneously with their cable broadcast.

According to JB Perrette, the streaming chief of Warner Bros. Discovery, the audiences for CNN on cable and CNN on streaming are distinct, representing different audience segments. The company believes that CNN Max will attract a younger demographic, with Max users being, on average, 30 years younger than the typical CNN viewer. Warner Bros. Discovery sees this as a way to add to their audience reach, targeting individuals who are not currently reached the traditional pay-TV marketplace.

In addition to CNN’s domestic content, CNN Max will also feature programming from CNN’s international service. This includes a new show on U.S. politics led Kasie Hunt, a program co-anchored Zain Asher and Bianna Golodryga, as well as a weekday program hosted Christiane Amanpour.

With CNN Max, CNN is aiming to provide an immersive streaming experience that replicates the familiar cable network, giving cord-cutters and streaming viewers access to the same lineup of shows and anchors. As the streaming landscape continues to evolve, CNN Max positions itself as a compelling option for those seeking news and information in a streaming format.

Sources:

– Variety (JB Perrette interview in August)