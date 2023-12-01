CNN Launches CNN Shorts: A New Venture into Vertical Video for Younger Audience

CNN has recently stepped up its efforts to engage with younger news consumers through the launch of CNN Shorts, a new vertical video player on its website specifically designed for smartphones. This move comes as CNN recognizes the growing potential for vertical videos on its owned-and-operated platforms, providing an opportunity to directly sell its own advertising.

Athan Stephanopoulos, CNN EVP and Chief Digital Officer, highlighted the significance of mobile consumption within CNN’s audience, particularly on mobile web. He stated, “This is a huge opportunity to not only bring a more native mobile video experience to our audience, but also our advertising partners.”

Despite minimal promotion, CNN Shorts has already gained traction among viewers. Since its launch on cnn.com, video completion rates have increased 36%, starts per video viewer 32%, and time spent per viewer 17%, according to CNN. To further expand its reach, CNN plans to incorporate a CNN Shorts section into its mobile app in the near future.

The CNN Digital video team currently produces an average of 10 shorts per day, ranging from 15 seconds to approximately 60 seconds in length. Instead of repackaging linear video content for vertical formats, CNN aims to capture vertical-oriented footage and edit it accordingly. Stephanopoulos emphasized the importance of tighter shots and emotionally-driven stories that resonate with viewers on their phones, celebrating people’s remarkable achievements.

CNN intends to broaden its selection of shorts and explore other categories, such as entertainment, travel, and style. Stephanopoulos expressed their commitment to understanding audience preferences actively incorporating feedback and signals into their content strategy. As a result, CNN aims to deliver more of the vertical video content that its viewers enjoy and seek out.

