Trump Maintains Strong Support in Michigan and Georgia: CNN Poll

A recent poll conducted CNN and SSRS reveals that former President Donald Trump has the upper hand over President Joe Biden in key battleground states Michigan and Georgia. The majority of voters in both states hold negative views of Biden’s job performance, policy positions, and sharpness.

In Georgia, where Biden narrowly won in 2020, registered voters prefer Trump (49%) over Biden (44%) in a hypothetical matchup. In Michigan, where Biden had a wider margin of victory, Trump has the support of 50% of voters compared to Biden’s 40%. In both states, the number of voters who wouldn’t support either candidate is equal to or larger than the margin between Biden and Trump.

The poll suggests that both Trump and Biden are likely to be their parties’ nominees in the next presidential election. Biden’s primary challengers have little traction in polling on Democrats’ preferences, while Trump leads among GOP rivals.

Trump’s advantage in the hypothetical matchup is bolstered support from voters who did not vote in 2020, particularly in Michigan where they tilt in Trump’s favor 40 points. However, Biden still holds on to fewer of his 2020 backers than Trump in both states.

Biden faces challenges in winning back support from disaffected former backers who are not excited about his reelection bid. His job performance as president receives low approval ratings, with only 35% in Michigan and 39% in Georgia approving. A majority in both states believe his policies have worsened the country’s economic conditions.

Moreover, voters in both states have doubts about Biden’s attributes as a president, including his policy positions, ability to understand their problems, and sharpness and stamina. Trump, on the other hand, performs worse than Biden on temperament.

The poll also highlights a lack of consensus on America’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war, particularly among young voters who feel that the US is doing too much to help Israel.

Overall, the poll reveals a challenging road ahead for both candidates as they seek to secure support in these crucial battleground states.