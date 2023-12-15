Americans Concerned about Rising Costs and Biden’s Job Approval Drops

A recent CNN poll conducted SSRS has revealed that Americans are increasingly concerned about rising costs and have seen a decline in their approval of President Joe Biden’s job performance. Over 40% of respondents expressed serious concerns that increasing costs could force them out of their own communities, reflecting the lackluster views towards the national economy.

When asked about the most important issue facing the country, 40% of Americans mentioned the economy or the cost of living, far outweighing any other issues. However, few individuals expressed optimism about the direction in which the economy is heading.

Surprisingly, while fewer people agreed with the Democratic Party’s approach to handling issues such as the economy, crime, America’s role in the world, or immigration, Democrats held an advantage on a different set of topics. Americans aligned more with Democrats on issues such as abortion, climate change, and voting-related matters. These were identified as motivating factors for the Democratic base during last year’s midterm elections. Additionally, the public is evenly split between the Democratic and Republican approaches to supporting the middle class.

Notably, neither party has majority support for their approach to the various topics tested in the poll. A significant portion of the public expressed that their views did not align with either party’s positions.

President Biden has seen a decline in his approval ratings since the beginning of the year. While he started with a 45% approval rating, recent polls indicate a further decline, with only 37% approving of his job performance and 63% disapproving. These numbers represent his worst rating since taking office. However, it is worth noting that his approval rating remains slightly higher than former President Donald Trump’s lowest point of 34% in 2021. Trump is currently the frontrunner for the Republican nomination in the upcoming election against Biden.

Biden’s job approval ratings have seen a decline among Democrats and self-described liberals. Ratings have dropped from the 80s to 72% among Democrats and from the 80s to 63% among self-described liberals since January of this year. Furthermore, less than half of most demographic groups currently approve of Biden’s job performance.

Regarding economic conditions, the majority of Americans, 71%, rate them as poor, with 38% describing them as very poor. Though these numbers show improvement from the summer of 2022, when 82% of respondents perceived the economy as poor, they still pale in comparison to pre-pandemic assessments. When asked about the future, 61% of respondents expect the economy to remain poor in the coming year.

The poll also revealed that Americans believe their views on the economy more closely align with the Republican Party a 10-point margin. They also tend to side with the GOP on issues related to crime and policing (by a 14-point margin), immigration (by 14 points), and America’s role in world affairs (by 6 points). However, Democrats have an advantage on topics such as abortion (by 16 points), climate change (by 13 points), voting rights and election integrity (by 8 points), and education (by 5 points). The public is evenly split on which party’s vision for helping the middle class aligns with their own beliefs, with 35% feeling closer to Democrats and 32% to Republicans. These divides mirror the findings of previous polling data in the run-up to the 2022 midterms.