CNN Max: A New Streaming Service with a Familiar Schedule

CNN has returned to the world of streaming with the launch of CNN Max, a new service that offers a schedule mirroring its linear networks. This streaming platform features popular shows like Erin Burnett OutFront, Anderson Cooper 360, and The Source With Kaitlan Collins, as well as morning programming like Early Start with Kasie Hunt and CNN This Morning.

In addition to its regular programming, CNN Max also offers original content, including CNN Newsroom with anchor Jim Sciutto and coverage led Rahel Solomon, Jim Acosta, Amara Walker, and Fredricka Whitfield. The service also includes about 900 hours of programming from CNN Originals, such as Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace and Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown.

What sets CNN Max apart from its previous failed streaming service, CNN+, is its focus on offering live news 24/7. In contrast, CNN+ only lasted for a month before being discontinued. CNN Max has managed to overcome the limitations of existing contracts with cable and satellite providers relying on the CNN International feed. This allows them to offer a streaming simulcast of their entire feed, targeting audiences who have cut the cord on their cable and satellite bundles.

With the launch of CNN Max, CNN now joins its rivals MSNBC and Fox News in offering a substantial streaming presence. Streaming services like Peacock already provide live feeds of popular shows from these networks.

Overall, CNN Max provides viewers with a familiar schedule of programming, making it a convenient option for those who enjoy CNN’s linear networks. Its emphasis on live news coverage sets it apart from its competitors.

