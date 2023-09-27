CNN Launches New Streaming Hub CNN Max on Warner Bros. Discovery’s Platform

CNN has launched its new streaming hub, CNN Max, on Warner Bros. Discovery’s subscription streaming platform Max. This 24/7 streaming news offering is now available to users, providing expanded access to news content and CNN Originals. CNN Max will feature programming from CNN U.S. and CNN International, including CNN’s primetime lineup.

In addition to existing content, CNN Max will also have news programming built exclusively for the service. Anchored popular CNN personalities such as Amara Walker, Fredricka Whitfield, Jim Acosta, Rahel Solomon, and Jim Sciutto, these shows will bring unique perspectives and fresh stories to CNN Max viewers.

This move Warner Bros. Discovery to include CNN’s prominent programming within CNN Max poses an interesting question for pay-TV providers. How will they respond to this new streaming offering that combines CNN’s well-known content with exclusive programming developed specifically for CNN Max?

The launch of CNN Max represents a significant milestone for CNN. In a joint statement, CNN’s interim leadership expressed that this is the company’s “next big leap forward.” They emphasized that CNN’s journalism and reporting are world-class, and with CNN Max, more people will have access to CNN’s high-quality content.

CNN Max is currently in beta form, and its launch schedule includes a variety of programming throughout the day. Users can find this content on the Warner Bros. Discovery streaming platform under the CNN Max hub or through the top navigation bar.

Overall, CNN Max’s launch on the Warner Bros. Discovery streaming platform marks an exciting development for CNN and its viewers. With a mix of established CNN programming and exclusive content, CNN Max offers a comprehensive streaming news experience.

Sources:

– CNN

– Warner Bros. Discovery