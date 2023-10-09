Who’s Winning the Streaming Battle: Kristen Welker or Jake Tapper?

Kristen Welker and Jake Tapper, two prominent journalists in the news industry, are finding themselves in a competition for the future of their medium. As more consumers turn to streaming platforms for their entertainment and information needs, both NBC News and CNN are vying to capture this audience. The question is, who is doing it better?

Welker, the new moderator of NBC News’ “Meet the Press,” and Tapper, the anchor of “The Lead” and co-anchor of “State of the Union” at CNN, are both embracing the shift towards streaming. Welker’s show, “Meet the Press Now,” is streamed on NBC News Now, while Tapper anchors his program, “The Lead,” which is also streamed to subscribers of Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max platform. Both journalists are targeting younger consumers who no longer rely on traditional television for their news and entertainment.

This move towards streaming is not without its challenges. Frank Sesno, a former CNN executive, explains that streaming platforms require creativity and personalities that may not typically exist in a newsroom. However, both NBC News and CNN are determined to find success in this rapidly changing landscape.

Warner Bros. Discovery, after scrapping CNN+ last year, is now launching CNN Max, a 24-hour streaming outlet that offers a mix of linear CNN, international programs, and original content. Meanwhile, NBCUniversal News Group, under the leadership of chairman Cesar Conde, has been building a portfolio of streaming products, including NBC News Now, MSNBC, “Today,” and “Dateline,” among others. The hope for NBC is that consumers will recognize the accessibility of their news sources without needing to subscribe to a specific outlet.

The efforts of both networks to embrace streaming are crucial in retaining new generations of viewers. A majority of U.S. adults now get news from digital devices, with streaming news serving as a way to reach and engage these users. NBC News Now, for instance, attracts a younger demographic of viewers aged 35 to 45.

It’s worth noting that other networks, such as Fox News, CBS, and ABC News, are also investing in streaming platforms. However, the influence of CNN and NBCUniversal is undeniable due to the vast resources at their disposal.

In conclusion, the battle for streaming supremacy between Kristen Welker and Jake Tapper represents the broader competition between NBC News and CNN. As more consumers turn to digital devices for their news and entertainment, both networks are adapting their strategies to capture this audience. Only time will tell which network proves to be the true winner in this streaming revolution.

