CNBLUE Launches New Official Instagram Account for 14th Debut Anniversary

CNBLUE, one of the most renowned second-generation K-pop boy groups, celebrated their 14th debut anniversary launching their official Instagram account. While the announcement garnered excitement from fans, their new account went inactive shortly after its launch.

The group already had an Instagram account dedicated to their Japanese fanbase, where they regularly shared updates about their concerts and fan meetings in Japan. The new account, however, was created as a gift for their global fans.

CNBLUE, which stands for Code Name Burning Lovely Untouchable Emotional, consists of three active members: Jung Yonghwa, Lee Jung Shin, and Kang Min Hyuk. The group had two former members, Kwon Kwang Jin and Lee Jong Hyun, who left in 2009 and 2019 respectively.

Before debuting in South Korea, CNBLUE made their mark in Japan with the release of their mini-album “Now or Never” in August 2009. They solidified their presence in the country performing over 100 street performances in just one year. In 2010, the group made their formal debut in South Korea with the release of their Korean mini-album “Bluetory,” which topped the Gaon Album Chart for two weeks.

Aside from their successful music career, the members of CNBLUE have also ventured into acting. Jung Yonghwa has taken on lead roles in dramas such as “The Package” and “Sell Your Haunted House.” Lee Jung Shin has also made a name for himself with notable roles in shows like “Voice” and “Shooting Sta