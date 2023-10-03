Canadian National Railway Experiences Network-Wide System Failure, Impacting GO, Via, and Other Trains in Ontario

Cheryl King

Canadian National Railway (CN) is currently facing a network-wide system failure that is causing disruptions for various train services in Ontario, including Via, GO, and others. This issue has led to delays, suspensions, and hold-ups across different rail corridors.

According to a statement from Ontario’s GO Transit and Metrolinx, the system failure is affecting all of CN’s rail corridors. As a result, GO trains are currently holding at the nearest stations, while departures have been temporarily suspended. Via Rail Canada has also stated that trains entering and departing Toronto’s Union Station are experiencing delays due to the CN system failure. The impact of this issue is not limited to regular passenger services, as Toronto’s UP Express airport train, operated Metrolinx, is also affected.

Passengers have taken to social media platforms to express their frustrations, reporting waiting for hours on affected trains. CN’s website also appeared to be down as of Tuesday afternoon. However, CN Railway has not yet provided any public comments regarding the situation.

Metrolinx, in collaboration with CN, is actively working on resolving the system failure as quickly and safely as possible. Updates will be provided once more information becomes available.

For more details, please refer to the original source at CTV News Toronto.

Sources:
CTV News Toronto

