Telangana Chief Minister’s Office Launches WhatsApp Channel to Share Government News

The Telangana Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) has taken a step forward in utilizing technology to disseminate information to the public. The CMO has recently launched a WhatsApp channel to provide real-time updates about the government’s activities to the common man.

The new channel allows interested individuals to join through WhatsApp on their mobile devices or desktop computers. Mobile users can select updates to join the group, while desktop users should click on channels. By clicking the “+” button and searching for “Telangana CMO” in the textbox, interested users can confirm their selection with a green tickmark.

By following the Telangana CMO channel, users will be able to view releases and statements from the Chief Minister, K. Chandrasekhar Rao, as they are sent out. Additionally, users can also scan a QR code to join the group. This initiative will be managed the digital media wing of the IT department in coordination with the CMO.

This move the Telangana CMO aims to bridge the gap between the government and the common man leveraging the popularity and accessibility of WhatsApp. By providing real-time updates, the government hopes to keep the public informed about the developments and activities of the Chief Minister.

This initiative highlights the growing importance of digital platforms in reaching out to citizens and ensuring transparency in governance. It also showcases the government’s commitment to embracing technology to improve communication and engage with the public more effectively.

